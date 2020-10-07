WAUSAU – Marathon County residents who need food can pick up a free box of food starting at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays through October 29 at The Salvation Army drive-through on Callon Street. The Farmers to Families Food boxes include meat, dairy and produce. There are no income requirements or restrictions other than one box per family per week. Distribution will end when the last box is given away.

The pre-packaged food boxes are from the United States Department of Agriculture. Residents simply drive up to the front curbside of The Salvation Army Social Services building at 202 Callon St., tell the coordinator the number of people in their family and collect the box.

“We are pleased to be a distribution point to help our community members during this unprecedented time that has put a financial strain on a lot of families,” said Major Paul Logan, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army, in a news release. “People can also supplement that box with a free box of bread and produce, which is a regular service The Salvation Army provides. It’s available daily to those who need it.”

The USDA food boxes are part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program announced earlier this year.

The Salvation Army bread and produce giveaway is a regular service available Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. People may walk through the Callon Street building one at a time to make bread and produce selections. Masks and gloves are provided and required. There are no income requirements or restrictions on the number of times people can come through per month for bread and produce. No advance appointment is necessary.

Visit sawausau.org for more information and updates and call 715-845-4272 with questions.

