Mosinee resident Jason Morrey has joined Linetec as a safety manager, Linetec announced this week.

Jason Morrey

Morrey will be responsible for developing and leading the company’s safety programs, injury prevention and compliance initiatives.

Morrey draws from 24 years of manufacturing experience and more than a decade in safety, health, security and property protection programs, the company said. Most recently, he served as the corporate safety and health manager for Verso Corporation’s four paper manufacturing facilities and 2,800 employees. Prior to joining Verso in 2011, he served as a safety advocate for NewPage Corp. in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

A long-time resident of Mosinee, Wisconsin, Morrey studied occupational health and safety at Alabama-based Columbia Southern University.

