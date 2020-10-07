The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Hibiscus

HIBISCUS

I’m Hibiscus and I’m ready to be yours! I’m a sweet cat that came to HSMC as a stray and now I’m looking for a wonderful forever home of my own. I’m super playful, affectionate and sweet, so I really hope you will chose me.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...