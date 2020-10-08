With a variety of online activities planned, from Zoom reunions, live stream chats and online games, contests and activities, ZOOMComing offers fun ways for Pointers to interact with each other safely.

“We are excited and grateful to be able to celebrate the Pointer family through ZOOMComing this year,” said Laura Gehrman Rottier, director of Alumni Affairs. “Acknowledging the challenges many are facing, our goal is to provide opportunities for everyone to come together to celebrate the good and share their Pointer Pride virtually.”

Among the highlights:

A weeklong Virtual Pointer 5K: Run, Walk, Roll – be one of the first 150 people to finish a 5K course of their own choosing and win a medal.

Dine with the Deans – meet virtually with each of the deans of UW-Stevens Point’s five colleges to hear what’s new on campus.

Storytime with Mrs. P, featuring actress Kathy Kinney, ’16 – Hear classic stories from Kinney’s alter ego through Facebook LIVE.

Virtual Pointer Bingo with Scott West, ’84

ZOOMComing Trivia: An Hour with Oz, Eck and Dac – It’s your turn to question the organizers of the world’s largest trivia contest.

Homecoming Zoom Reunion Room featuring Chancellor Bernie Patterson, Director of Athletics Brad Duckworth and several alumni group reunions

See a full schedule of events at https://give.uwsp.edu/Homcomingevents, and register in advance. The first 200 people to register for any ZOOMComing Zoom Room also will receive Pointer merchandise in the mail.

Follow the official ZOOMComing Facebook page for the latest updates.

