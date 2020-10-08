Wausau Pilot & Review
This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is a rich, creamy take on a dessert favorite, the perfect beverage for a cool, fall evening.
The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.
Banana Cream Pie
- Vanilla vodka
- Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum
- Caramel
- Crushed graham crackers
- Whipped cream
To create this drink, measure equal parts of vanilla vodka and Blue Chair Bay banana rum, then pour into a rocks glass rimmed with caramel and crushed graham crackers. Top with whipped cream and serve.
Enjoy a Banana Cream Pie for just $5 when you visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.