This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is a rich, creamy take on a dessert favorite, the perfect beverage for a cool, fall evening.

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Banana Cream Pie

Vanilla vodka

Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum

Caramel

Crushed graham crackers

Whipped cream

To create this drink, measure equal parts of vanilla vodka and Blue Chair Bay banana rum, then pour into a rocks glass rimmed with caramel and crushed graham crackers. Top with whipped cream and serve.

Enjoy a Banana Cream Pie for just $5 when you visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

