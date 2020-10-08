Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is a rich, creamy take on a dessert favorite, the perfect beverage for a cool, fall evening.

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Banana Cream Pie

  • Vanilla vodka
  • Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum
  • Caramel
  • Crushed graham crackers
  • Whipped cream

To create this drink, measure equal parts of vanilla vodka and Blue Chair Bay banana rum, then pour into a rocks glass rimmed with caramel and crushed graham crackers. Top with whipped cream and serve.

Enjoy a Banana Cream Pie for just $5 when you visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.