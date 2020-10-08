Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Akeem Jones, 22, of Wausau. Oct. 8, 2020: Operating while revoked, bail jumping

Alexandra A. Juech, 26, of Appleton. Oct. 8, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping

Cory L. Magnuson, 29, of Schofield. Oct. 8, 2020: 5th offense OWI, operating while revoked, bail jumping

Gavin T. Hattlestad, 26, of Mosinee. Oct. 8, 2020: False imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, stalking, disorderly conduct



Kelly M. Fowler, 36, of Wausau. Oct. 8, 2020: Manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine

Nhia Yang, 36, of Wausau. Oct. 8, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Tristan X. Pedraza, 18, of Wausau. Oct. 7, 2020: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct

Aaron A. Mielke, 26, of Rothschild. Oct. 7, 2020: Burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, bail jumping

Andrew M. Garza, 30, of Plover. Oct. 2, 2020: First degree child sexual assault with a person younger than 16 and the use or threat of force/violence; strangulation and suffocation

Angela M. Brunker, 45, of Merrill. Oct. 6, 2020: Bail jumping

Austin R. Yelkin, 28, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2020: Fleeing an officer, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping, 2nd offense OWI, theft

Blake A. Pedersen, 32, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2020: Fleeing an officer, 3rd offense OWI, possession of methamphetamine, operating while revoked, ignition interlock device tampering, bail jumping

Bobbie L. Stevenson, 61, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct

Brandon M. Henchey, 31, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2020: Fleeing an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, 3rd offense OWI, bail jumping

Christopher L. Swisse, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2020: Substantial battery, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct.

David A. Martinez, 31, of Wausau. Oct. 7, 2020: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, battery-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

WANTED: Dawyonn M. McNeal, 41, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Oct. 8: Misappropriation of identification information to obtain money

Donald E. McDuffie, 62, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine

Eli J. Oliver, 26, of Wausau. Oct. 2, 2020: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000

Glenn A. Reed, 49. Oct. 2, 2020: Second degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, resisting or obstructing an officer

Jason L. Patten, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place

Joe Yang, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia

Joseph G. Unger, 38, of Mosinee. Oct. 2, 2020: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping

Kira L. Parker, 39, of Wausau. Oct. 7, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kristen A. Coleman, 25, of Wausau. Oct. 7, 2020: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, bail jumping

Kristen M. Boyd, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 7, 2020: Bail jumping

Megan M. Dowty, 36, of Wausau. Retail theft (5 counts), bail jumping (30 counts)

Michael R. Seehafer, 50, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2020: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Nicholas M. Hebert, 30, of Merrill. Oct. 2, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, criminal trespassing, battery, theft, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

