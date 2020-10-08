Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Akeem Jones, 22, of Wausau. Oct. 8, 2020: Operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • Alexandra A. Juech, 26, of Appleton. Oct. 8, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Cory L. Magnuson, 29, of Schofield. Oct. 8, 2020: 5th offense OWI, operating while revoked, bail jumping
  • Gavin T. Hattlestad, 26, of Mosinee. Oct. 8, 2020: False imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, stalking, disorderly conduct
  • Kelly M. Fowler, 36, of Wausau. Oct. 8, 2020: Manufacturing or delivering amphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine
  • Nhia Yang, 36, of Wausau. Oct. 8, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Tristan X. Pedraza, 18, of Wausau. Oct. 7, 2020: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Aaron A. Mielke, 26, of Rothschild. Oct. 7, 2020: Burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, bail jumping
  • Andrew M. Garza, 30, of Plover. Oct. 2, 2020: First degree child sexual assault with a person younger than 16 and the use or threat of force/violence; strangulation and suffocation
  • Angela M. Brunker, 45, of Merrill. Oct. 6, 2020: Bail jumping
  • Austin R. Yelkin, 28, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2020: Fleeing an officer, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping, 2nd offense OWI, theft
  • Blake A. Pedersen, 32, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2020: Fleeing an officer, 3rd offense OWI, possession of methamphetamine, operating while revoked, ignition interlock device tampering, bail jumping
  • Bobbie L. Stevenson, 61, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Brandon M. Henchey, 31, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2020: Fleeing an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, 3rd offense OWI, bail jumping
  • Christopher L. Swisse, 34, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2020: Substantial battery, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct.
  • David A. Martinez, 31, of Wausau. Oct. 7, 2020: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, battery-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Dawyonn M. McNeal, 41, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Oct. 8: Misappropriation of identification information to obtain money
  • Donald E. McDuffie, 62, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Eli J. Oliver, 26, of Wausau. Oct. 2, 2020: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000
  • Glenn A. Reed, 49. Oct. 2, 2020: Second degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Jason L. Patten, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2020: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place
  • Joe Yang, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 6, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Joseph G. Unger, 38, of Mosinee. Oct. 2, 2020: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping
  • Kira L. Parker, 39, of Wausau. Oct. 7, 2020: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Kristen A. Coleman, 25, of Wausau. Oct. 7, 2020: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, bail jumping
  • Kristen M. Boyd, 37, of Wausau. Oct. 7, 2020: Bail jumping
  • Megan M. Dowty, 36, of Wausau. Retail theft (5 counts), bail jumping (30 counts)
  • Michael R. Seehafer, 50, of Wausau. Oct. 5, 2020: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Nicholas M. Hebert, 30, of Merrill. Oct. 2, 2020: Strangulation and suffocation, criminal trespassing, battery, theft, disorderly conduct, bail jumping