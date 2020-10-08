Ryan Acker of Wausau and Lynnette Evans of Wausau; Oct. 10, 2020
Zachary Anderson of Wausau and Erica Anderson of Wausau; Oct. 3, 2020
Aaron Bahler of Athens and Elizabeth Thorne of Athens; Oct. 11, 2020
James Bant of Wausau and Julia Kelk of Wausau; Sept. 19, 2020
Banjamin Barton of Wausau and Chloe Miller of Wausau; Oct. 3, 2020
Levi Beiler of Bern and Nancy Beiler of Bern; Oct. 20, 2020
Gavin Borchardt of Eau Pleine and Macy Busche of Cleveland; Oct. 3, 2020
Samuel Bowers of Birnamwood and Hailey Hegewald of Elderson; Oct. 3, 2020
Kurt Braunel of Marathon and Jessica Bloom of Marathon; Sept. 20, 2020
John Brown of Rothschild and Caitlin Vandre-Schmidt of Rothschild; Sept. 29, 2020
Adam Brubaker of Stratford and Michaela Kuhlka of Stratford; Oct. 3, 2020
Garrett Bryan of Rosholt and Emilee Wadzinski of Bevent; Oct. 3, 2020
Benjamin Check of Wausau and Sally Hawbaker of Wausau; Oct. 3, 2020
Richard Cook of Wausau and Terri Gantner of Wausau; Oct. 3, 2020
Jacob Declerc of Wausau and Christy Gilbertson of Marshfield; Oct. 4, 2020
Charles Dehnel of Wausau and Linn Hall of Wausau; Oct. 2, 2020
Tyler Derfus of Wausau and Anna Finnell of Kronenwetter; Sept. 26, 2020
Daniel Diebenedetto of Maine and Katherine Roloff of Maine; Oct. 10, 2020
Matthew Donnelly of Wausau and Morgan Baumgartner of Wausau; Oct. 10, 2020
Zachary Dvorak of Elderon and Brittany Kuehn of Elderon; Oct. 3, 2020
Paul Eberhardy of Mosinee and Erin Stevenson of Mosinee; Oct. 3, 2020
Devan Fandrey of Ringle and Kaylee Lambrecht of Ringle; Sept. 12, 2020
Scott Fink of Schofield and Abbey Preiser of Schofield; Sept. 25, 2020
Nathan Fondie of Rothschild and Jessica Townsend of Mosinee; Sept. 27, 2020
Caitlin Gaulke of Wausau and MaryKelly Elsen of Wausau; Oct. 3, 2020
Benjamin Gunderson of Wausau and Christine Reynebeau of Wausau; Sept. 12, 2020
Edward Gurney of Wausau and Melissa Kaeding of Wausau; Oct. 10, 2020
David Hale of Wausau and Emma Sauter of Wausau; Oct. 3, 2020
Cody Heath of Bevent and Nicole Nellessen of Bevent; Sept. 30, 2020
John Henriksen of Kronenwetter and Bailey Bredl of Kronenwetter; Sept. 19, 2020
Joshua Hess of Wien and Ariana Ogburn of Ripley; Oct. 3, 2020
Robert Hilber of Wausau and Rebecca Benaszeski of Wausau; Oct. 10, 2020
Bryan Holtz of Mosinee and Melissa Homolka of Mosinee; Oct. 10, 2020
Miles Horton of Birnamwood and Robin Meverden of Birnamwood; Oct. 3, 2020
Matthew Johnson of Guenther and Diane Anselmo of Guenther; Oct. 9, 2020
Robert Johnson of Wausau and Jean Peterson of Wausau; Oct. 10, 2020
Kyle Juedes of Wausau and Penny Borchardt of Wausau; Oct. 3, 2020
Andy Karl of Mosinee and Stephanie Schuster of Mosinee; Sept. 19, 2020
Austen Kennedy of Wausau and Heather Hugg of Wausau; Sept. 26, 2020
Daniel Kerlin of Wausau and Lacey Zimmerman of Wausau; Sept. 29, 2020
Michael Kersten of Maine and Heather Mayer of Maine; Sept. 19, 2020
Benjamin Klatt of Rib Mountain and Shannen Litzer of Rib Mountain; Oct. 17, 2020
Jerome Knauf of Wausau and Kathryn Hahn of Wausau; Sept. 25, 2020
Adam Kochan of Athens and Jennifer Puerner of Athens; Oct. 4, 2020
Kodie Kocher of Kronenwetter and Ciara Steffenhagen of Kronenwetter; Sept. 19, 2020
Garrett Kohel of Franzen and Elizabeth Kirby of Franzen; Oct. 10, 2020
Nicholas Korbisch of Wausau and Britany Sciborowski of Wausau; Oct. 10, 2020
Tyler Kowalski of Mosinee and Katie Ivaska of Mosinee; Oct. 10, 2020
Gary Koy of Maine and Judy Pederson of Stettin; Sept. 25, 2020
Daniel Kroeplin of Wausau and Amanda Allain of Wausau; Oct. 5, 2020
Brianna Krueger of Wausau and Jordan Ascher of Wausau; Sept. 10, 2020
Kyle Kunze of Holton and Ashley Vanluven of Holton; Sept. 26, 2020
Steven Kurszewski of Kronenwetter and Tiffany Rogers of Kronenwetter; Oct. 3, 2020
Derek Kurth of Schofield and Kaylee Bradfish of Schofield; Sept. 18, 2020
Michael Labar of Wausau and Amanda Hanuszczak of Wausau; Sept. 27, 2020
Neil Laes of Wausau and Sarah Tifft of Wausau; Sept. 26, 2020
Andrew Lamb of Wausau and Miranda Nolan of Wausau; Sept. 25, 2020
Dakota Lang of Edgar and Brittney Knetter of Edgar; Oct. 10, 2020
Benjamin Laska of Kronenwetter and Morgan Younger of Kronenwetter; Sept. 10, 2020
Reno Leavitt of Wausau and Mace Moxey of Wausau; Sept. 25, 2020
Ross Lee of Marathon and Brittany Ashley of Athens; Sept. 26, 2020
David Lemmer of Wausau and Kathryn Newell of Wausau; Sept. 26, 2020
Andrew Luchterhand of Wausau and Tyler Jones of Wausau; Sept. 28, 2020
Andrew Maas of Kronenwetter and Carly Krueger of Kronenwetter; Oct. 24, 2020
Brandon Maaser of Wausau and Amanda Archer of Wausau; Oct. 3, 2020
Jeffrey Marquardt of Kronenwetter and Felicia Krejci of Kronenwetter; Oct. 10, 2020
Jordan Marten of Spencer and Makailee Sova of Spencer; Sept. 18, 2020
Lucas Marti of Schofield and Rebecca Black of Schofield; Sept. 26, 2020
Evan Mayer of Wausau and Jocelyn Gaboury of Wausau; Sept. 26, 2020
Peter McGreck of Wausau and Jennifer Roche of Wausau; Oct. 10, 2020
James McKissick of Wausau and Rhonda Kowle of Wausau; Oct. 10, 2020
Christopher Myers of Edgar and Dorothy Wolfe of La Crosse; Oct. 10, 2020
Matthew Nabbefeld of Black Creek and Kasey Brown of Wausau; Sept. 19, 2020
Joseph Nagrant of Knowlton and Janelle Gokey of Knowlton; Oct. 3, 2020
Keith Neitzke of Wausau and Jennifer Kolacinski of Wausau; Sept. 18, 2020
Kevin Nelson of Weston and Jennifer Wesenick of Weston; Oct. 3, 2020
Thomas Neterval of Wausau and Lacy Hunter of Mosinee; Sept. 4, 2020
Derek Norby of Kronenwetter and Courtney Bork of Kronenwetter; Oct. 10, 2020
Bradley Oberbeck of Weston and Anne Cronin of Weston; Oct. 10, 2020
Wilho Okkonen Jr. of Weston and Kelsey Finke of Weston; Sept. 25, 2020
Liam Olson of Mosinee and Noelle Guldan of Mosinee; Sept. 12, 2020
Jesse Osborne of Mosinee and Jessie Utecht of Mosinee; Oct. 10, 2020
Trenton Pate Jr. of Wausau and Niesha Barnes of Wausau; Sept. 5, 2020
Alexander Perez of Weston and Brittany Dahlke of Weston; Oct. 3, 2020
Robert Pittman of Wausau and Alyson Pederson of Wausau; Sept. 19, 2020
Noah Plautz of Schofield and Haley Farrar of Schofield; Sept. 26, 2020
Zechariah Proctor of Kronenwetter and Abrielle Krumrie of Kronenwetter; Sept. 19, 2020
Michael Ramsey of Schofield and Miranda Orlikowski of Schofield; Oct. 3, 2020
Vincent Rau of Holton and Lindsey Davis of Holton; Oct. 10, 2020
Christopher Rickett of Kronenwetter and Kelsey Hockerman of Kronenwetter; Sept. 12, 2020
Andrew Rindfleisch of Stettin and Heather Jennejohn of Stettin; Oct. 10, 2020
Michael Russ Jr. of Rib Mountain and Madison Burrs of Rib Mountain; Sept. 19, 2020
Rebollo Sandoval of Wausau and Alejandra Rodriguez Nieto of Wausau; Oct. 3, 2020
Brian Schade of Wausau and Mollie Peters of Wausau; Sept. 12, 2020
Dustin Schairer of Plover and Cheyann Stark of Plover; Sept. 26, 2020
Chad Schnautz of Maine and Amber Thums of Butternut; Sept. 12, 2020
Judy Schraufnagel of Wausau and Cynthia Baumann of Wausau; Oct. 10, 2020
Brian Schultz of Mosinee and Rose Ullman of Mosinee; Sept. 25, 2020
David Spencer of Marshfield and Alicia Grant of Marshfield; Oct. 17, 2020
Cody Stankowski of Mosinee and Monica Gross of Mosinee; Sept. 19, 2020
Eldon Stauffer of Bern and Rosanne Weber of Rietbrock; Sept. 18, 2020
Christian Stoltzfus of Stetsonville and Elsie Beiler of Johnson; Oct. 22, 2020
Dustin Studinski of Wausau and Rylee Dobizl of Wausau; Oct. 10, 2020
Cody Stuttgen of Wausau and Stephanie Denfeld of Wausau; Oct. 10, 2020
Matthew Sweeney of Minnetonka and Michaela Gunseor of Minnetonka; Oct. 17, 2020
David Trimner of Johnson and Jessica Pralle of Mentor; Oct. 10, 2020
Clayton Van Genderen of Rothschild and Kimberly Collins of Rothschild; Sept. 25, 2020
Tyler Voda of Stratford and Tianna Hughes of Stratford; Sept. 26, 2020
Tyler Wagner of Edgar and Macayla Greider of Mosinee; Oct. 10, 2020
Zachary Waldon of Shoreview and Greta Melcher of Shoreview; Oct. 10, 2020
Benjamin Walker of Rocksprings and Lannea Fish of Spencer; Sept. 19, 2020
Sean Walsh of Stratford and Sara Hoffman of Stratford; Oct. 10, 2020
Allen Wanta of Hatley and Trista Kurasz of Hatley; Sept. 19, 2020
Shaun Wehrman of Edgar and Amanda Chicks of Edgar; Sept. 26, 2020
Cody Weiler of Edgar and Ryleigh Dahlke of Edgar; Sept. 26, 2020
Joshua Wiechmann of Wausau and Brittney Layman of Wausau; Oct. 9, 2020
Kevin Wilkowski of Kronenwetter and Stephanie Rissman of Kronenwetter; Oct. 16, 2020
Joshua Winchell of Wausau and Nyssa Graap of Wausau; Oct. 15, 2020
Matthew Wogernese of Edgar and Stacy Kaiser of Mosinee; Oct. 10, 2020
Dylan Worthen of Rothschild and Haylee Radtke of Rothschild; Oct. 10, 2020
Chi Yeung of Wausau and Emily Timm of Wausau; Oct. 3, 2020
Brent Zastrow of Kronenwetter and Ashley Kuehmichel of Kronenwetter; Oct. 9, 2020
Kyle Zblewski of Easton and Laura Christiansen of Easton; Oct. 10, 2020
Note: Date noted is marriage date.
Source: Marathon County Clerk’s Office