Wausau Pilot & Review

As a proactive precaution, the Woodson Art Museum is closing temporarily, beginning Friday, October 9, until further notice, citing safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closing is not in response to any known positive COVID-19 tests among staff, volunteers or visitors, museum representatives said Thursday.

“This is a precautionary closure due to the continued rise in cases locally and throughout Wisconsin,” a news release stated. “The safety of museum visitors, volunteers, and staff remains paramount.”

The Museum’s first precautionary closure began on March 17, a week before the statewide shutdown, and staff then worked onsite and remotely to make preparations to safely reopen. Since the June 16 public reopening, Museum staff and volunteers have been wearing masks and expecting visitors to do so, too, encouraging physical distancing, providing hand-sanitizer stations and many touch-free options, and continuously disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

However, given the increase in Covid-19 numbers in northcentral Wisconsin, the Museum is temporarily closing to encourage safety at this critical time. The Woodson Art Museum seeks to help reduce cases and the resulting pressure on local health systems. Safety and community support are our top priorities.

Actively monitoring Covid-19 data will determine next steps and the timing for a controlled reopening, as appropriate. Updates will be posted on the Museum’s website home page at www.lywam.org and subsequently on social media channels.

As part of the Woodson Art Museum’s ongoing mission to enhance lives through art, consider the Museum’s online options. For virtual sources of diversion and inspiration, explore the Museum’s website for digital resources via Activity Guides, Collection search, Audio Tours page, YouTube channel, education resources, and the current exhibitions and past exhibitions web pages. Follow the Museum on social media – Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – for art-filled moments and options.

