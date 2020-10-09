Ascension Medical Group in Portage and Waupaca counties will offer various flu shot clinics to the community during October.

“Getting a flu shot is always important, but reducing illness and hospitalization from flu is critical this year to protect our community and healthcare workforce as they continue to care for people with COVID-19,” said Stewart Watson, M.D., North Region Vice President of Clinical Services, Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu shot each year.

Some locations will offer drive-through delivery for added safety and convenience with flu shots provided at the carside. Ascension Medical Group will offer flu shot clinics by appointment at the following locations in October:

Stevens Point

Ascension St. Michael’s-Hoover

3500 Hoover Road

Saturday: October 17 (8a-4p)

Thursday’s: October 8, 15, 22, 29 (3-7p)

For appointment call: 715-346-0222

Ascension St. Michael’s-Stanley Street

3301 Stanley Street

Wednesday’s: October 14,21,28 (1-4p)

For appointment call: 715-341-7332

Ascension St. Michael’s-Illinois Ave Internal Medicine

824 Illinois Avenue

Tuesday’s: October 13,20,27 (8a-4p)

Thursday’s: 8,15,22,29 (1-5p) Saturday: October 24 (8a-4p)

For appointment call: 715-342-7725

Ascension St. Michael’s-Illinois Ave Pediatrics

824 Illinois Avenue

Several Rotating Dates: 8a-4p

For appointment call: 715-342-7655

Plover

Ascension St. Michael’s-Plover

2401 Plover Road

Saturday’s: October 17, 24 (8a-4p) Friday’s: October 9, 23 (8a-5p)

For appointment call: 715-295-3800

Amherst

Ascension St. Michael’s Amherst

272 Christy Street

Sunday’s October 18, 25 (8a-4p) Monday’s: October 12, 26 (8a-5p)

For appointment call: 715-824-5151

Waupaca

Ascension St. Michael’s-Waupaca

190 Grand Season Drive

Wednesday’s: October 14,21,28 (8a-5p)

For appointment call: 715-258-3650

Iola

Ascension St. Michael’s-Iola

205 S Main Street

Daily Appointments Available

Mon/Tue/Thur/Fri 8a-5p

For appointment call: 715-445-4801

Participants are asked to wear a face covering, observe social distancing and enter through the main clinic entrance at each location. They will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 as they enter the facility. Those seeking a flu shot at a location offering drive-thru delivery should wear loose fitting clothing and plan to stay in their vehicle at designated flu parking spots. Cost of a flu shot is $35 and is covered by most insurance plans.

