Ascension Medical Group in Portage and Waupaca counties will offer various flu shot clinics to the community during October.
“Getting a flu shot is always important, but reducing illness and hospitalization from flu is critical this year to protect our community and healthcare workforce as they continue to care for people with COVID-19,” said Stewart Watson, M.D., North Region Vice President of Clinical Services, Ascension Medical Group Wisconsin.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu shot each year.
Some locations will offer drive-through delivery for added safety and convenience with flu shots provided at the carside. Ascension Medical Group will offer flu shot clinics by appointment at the following locations in October:
Stevens Point
Ascension St. Michael’s-Hoover
3500 Hoover Road
Saturday: October 17 (8a-4p)
Thursday’s: October 8, 15, 22, 29 (3-7p)
For appointment call: 715-346-0222
Ascension St. Michael’s-Stanley Street
3301 Stanley Street
Wednesday’s: October 14,21,28 (1-4p)
For appointment call: 715-341-7332
Ascension St. Michael’s-Illinois Ave Internal Medicine
824 Illinois Avenue
Tuesday’s: October 13,20,27 (8a-4p)
Thursday’s: 8,15,22,29 (1-5p) Saturday: October 24 (8a-4p)
For appointment call: 715-342-7725
Ascension St. Michael’s-Illinois Ave Pediatrics
824 Illinois Avenue
Several Rotating Dates: 8a-4p
For appointment call: 715-342-7655
Plover
Ascension St. Michael’s-Plover
2401 Plover Road
Saturday’s: October 17, 24 (8a-4p) Friday’s: October 9, 23 (8a-5p)
For appointment call: 715-295-3800
Amherst
Ascension St. Michael’s Amherst
272 Christy Street
Sunday’s October 18, 25 (8a-4p) Monday’s: October 12, 26 (8a-5p)
For appointment call: 715-824-5151
Waupaca
Ascension St. Michael’s-Waupaca
190 Grand Season Drive
Wednesday’s: October 14,21,28 (8a-5p)
For appointment call: 715-258-3650
Iola
Ascension St. Michael’s-Iola
205 S Main Street
Daily Appointments Available
Mon/Tue/Thur/Fri 8a-5p
For appointment call: 715-445-4801
Participants are asked to wear a face covering, observe social distancing and enter through the main clinic entrance at each location. They will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 as they enter the facility. Those seeking a flu shot at a location offering drive-thru delivery should wear loose fitting clothing and plan to stay in their vehicle at designated flu parking spots. Cost of a flu shot is $35 and is covered by most insurance plans.