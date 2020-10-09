WAUSAU – The internet and social media have become a significant part of our daily lives. While social media channels can help keep families and friends connected worldwide, the nature of social media presents a range of issues, from spreading misinformation, bullying and polarized communities to the resulting depression, anxiety and unrealistic expectations.

At 10 a.m. today, Oct. 9, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Catalina Toma, a University of Wisconsin professor who studies bias in communication; and UW-Stevens Point professor Kym Buchanan, a psychologist with expertise in social media; to discuss the psychology behind online polarization and how to cope with difficult social media experiences.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

