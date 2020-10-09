MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System has put restrictions in place for visitors at its hospitals and clinics in central and northern Wisconsin until further notice, it announced today.

This step is being undertaken to keep patients, their loved ones and staff members safe by limiting the potential to spread COVID-19 within the health system’s facilities.

Visitor restrictions in place last spring were relaxed over the summer months. The recent surge of COVID-19 cases and positivity rates in Wisconsin forced Marshfield Clinic to put visitor restrictions in place again.

Visit https://marshfieldclinic.org/patient-resources/temporary-visitor-restrictions prior to traveling to the clinics and hospitals to learn the current visitor restrictions. Locations may have different restrictions based on the number of COVID-19 cases in their region.

Restrictions include no visitors for adult patients unless special circumstances apply and two care partners for pediatric patients. Patients who are at end of life will be supported with the goal of creating an emotional support network, while keeping patients and families safe.

These visitor restrictions may be changed at any time without prior notice.

Marshfield Clinic encourages families and friends to stay connected with patients virtually via Skype, FaceTime or phone.

