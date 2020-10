WAUSAU – The city of Wausau will permanently close part of McIndoe Street in October, the city announced this week.

On Oct. 12, McIndoe Street from North Second Street to

North Third Street will close, the city said in a news release.

Additionally, on Oct. 12, North Third Street from Fulton Street to

McIndoe Street will be closed temporarily for utility repairs. The closure is expected to last three days. A detour will be posted using Fulton Street, North First

Street and Grant Street.

