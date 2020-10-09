Wausau Pilot & Review

D.C. Everest blazes victory trail past Wausau West

D.C. Everest racked up a big win Friday night with a powerhouse offense that was no match for Wausau West.

The Evergreens drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Warriors after the first quarter.

The Evergreens’ offense stomped on to a 28-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

After the half, D C Everest’s upper-hand showed as it carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the final quarter and the Evergreens won the game with a final score of 42-7.

Rhinelander bounces Merrill in up-and-down tilt 42-8

Rhinelander raced to a big lead and never looked back in a decicive win over Merrill in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on Friday..

Rhinelander opened with a 21-0 advantage over Merrill through the first quarter.

Rhinelander registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over Merrill.

The third quarter gave Rhinelander a 42-0 lead over Merrill.

The Hodags prevailed with a final score of 42-8.

Medford flies high over Mosinee

Medford earned a convincing win Friday over Mosinee in high school football action, opening with a strong 32-8 advantage in the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second or third quarters, but Medford continued scoring in the fourth to win by a score of 48-8.

Stratford drops a goose egg on Spencer/Columbus Catholic Co-Op

Stratford’s defense throttled Spencer/Columbus Catholic Co-Op in area high school football action Friday, resulting in a shutout win.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter, and the story was the same in the third. But Stratford wound up scoring big and ended up on top 28-0.

Antigo clips Hayward in tight victory

Antigo knocked off Hayward at Hayward High on October 9 in Wisconsin football action.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Antigo and Hayward were both scoreless, but Antigo emerged the victor with a final score of 20-14.

Vice-grip defense fuels Edgar’s win over Abbotsford in high scoring shutout

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Edgar shutout Abbotsford 54-0 in Wisconsin high school football on October 9.

Edgar took charge in front of Abbotsford 33-0 to begin the second quarter, then the Wildcats’ offense roared to a 47-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

The Wildcats stormed over the Falcons when the fourth quarter began 54-0. Neither team scored in the fourth, and Edgar took home the win.

Colby’s speedy start jolts Crivitz 42-7

Colby raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-7 win over Crivitz in Wisconsin high school football on October 9.

Colby breathed fire in front of Crivitz 20-0 to begin the second quarter. The Hornets opened a towering 35-0 gap over the Wolverines at halftime.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter and the Hornets stormed to a 42-7 bulge over the Wolverines as the fourth quarter began.

Iola-Scandinavia engulfs Rosholt in flames

Iola-Scandinavia raced away to an easy win Friday, leaving Rosholt well behind in this Oct. 9 high school football blowout.

Iola-Scandinavia jumped in front of Rosholt 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Iola-Scandinavia’s offense pulled ahead to a 22-0 lead over Rosholt at halftime.

The Thunderbirds breathed fire over the Hornets when the fourth quarter began 34-7 and never looked back. The final score was 40-7.

Stevens Point Pacelli makes Loyal’s offense disappear 41-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Stevens Point Pacelli blank Loyal in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on Friday.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring. The final score was 41-0.

