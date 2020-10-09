WAUSAU – Visits to Aspirus urgent care clinics or walk-in locations in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan are now covered for eligible veterans through the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Community Care Network.

While veterans can still receive care at their VA facility, having the option to visit an urgent care clinic close to home takes the hassle out of traveling long distances.

The urgent care benefit covers injuries and illnesses that require immediate attention, but are not life-threatening, such as cold and flu, ear infection, minor injury, skin infection, pink eye, strep throat and flu shot.

Preventive and dental services are excluded.

Aspirus urgent care and walk-in clinic locations:

Aspirus Doctors Clinic, 2031 Peach St., Wisconsin Rapids

Aspirus Family Walk-In, 2720 Plaza Drive, Suite 1100, Wausau

Aspirus Iron River Urgent Care, 1400 W. Ice Lake Road, Iron River, Michigan

Aspirus Ironwood Clinic, N10565 Grandview Lane, Ironwood, Michigan

Aspirus Langlade Urgent Care, 112 E. Fifth Ave., Antigo

Aspirus Medford Walk-In Clinic, 135 S. Gibson St., Medford

Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital Walk-In, 601 Seventh St., Ontonagon, Michigan

Aspirus Rhinelander Clinic, 1630 N. Chippewa Drive, Rhinelander

Aspirus Stevens Point Clinic, 5409 Vern Holmes Drive, Stevens Point

Aspirus Weston Walk-In Clinic, 4005 Community Center Drive, Weston

Veterans can verify eligibility by calling 884-698-2311 or by checking the secure veterans portal at https://vacommunitycare.com/.

To locate an in-network urgent care facility using the VA CCN urgent care provider and location directory, veterans can visit https://www.va.gov/find-locations. Veterans who are not eligible for the urgent care benefit are asked to contact their home VA medical center by phone or in person.

The VA CCN urgent care benefit in Wisconsin and Michigan is administered by OPTUM, part of UnitedHealth Group.

