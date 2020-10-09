STEVENS POINT – You can capture the spirit of homecoming virtually this year as the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point celebrates its alumni, students, faculty and staff with “ZOOMComing (The One Where We Stay Home).”

ZOOMComing offers fun ways for Pointers to interact with each other safely through Zoom reunions, live stream chats and online games, contests and activities from Oct. 12 through Oct. 17.

Among the highlights:

A weeklong Virtual Pointer 5K: Run, Walk, Roll – be one of the first 150 people to finish a 5K course of their own choosing and win a medal.

Dine with the Deans – meet virtually with each of the deans of UW-Stevens Point’s five colleges to hear what’s new on campus.

Storytime with Mrs. P, featuring actress Kathy Kinney, ’16 – Hear classic stories from Kinney’s alter ego through Facebook LIVE.

Virtual Pointer Bingo with Scott West, ’84

ZOOMComing Trivia: An Hour with Oz, Eck and Dac – It’s your turn to question the organizers of the world’s largest trivia contest.

Homecoming Zoom Reunion Room featuring Chancellor Bernie Patterson, Director of Athletics Brad Duckworth and several alumni group reunions

See a full schedule of events at https://give.uwsp.edu/Homcomingevents, and register in advance. The first 200 people to register for any ZOOMComing Zoom Room also will receive Pointer merchandise in the mail.

Follow the official ZOOMComing Facebook page for the latest updates.

Like this: Like Loading...