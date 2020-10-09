

Carla Crevier

Carla Jean Crevier, 73, of Wausau passed away on Oct. 3, 2020, at Eagles View Group Home.

She was born in Bakersfield, California, to the late Donald and Delphine (Peters) Crevier.

Carla was a faithful Christian and friend. She enjoyed attending her church and Bible study classes, she always greeted her staff and friends with a “good morning,” and made sure to tell them “goodnight,” and was always looking out for everyone else. She was a social butterfly who loved to get her nails done and spend time chatting with the staff. Carla found joy in life and did not let her cerebral palsy define who she was. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Carla is survived by her many cousins, her special friends, Gary and Diane Gilgen of Rochester Hills, Michigan; Dennis and Ruth Gilgen of Glidden, Wisconsin, and many friends and her special care workers from The Opportunity, Inc. Day Services. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Christian outdoor crypt-side service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Park, 235962 N. Troy St., Wausau. Social distancing is requested. Pastor Chris Johnson from Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau will officiate. Family and friends may go to www.Helke.com to leave online condolences or words of remembrance. Memorials should be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N. Sixth St., Wausau, WI 54403, where she and her family were faithful members.

Donald White

Donald William White, (Don, Donny) born April 11, 1954, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer. He was surrounded by family in the comfort of his loving daughter’s home.

Don is survived by his daughter Nichole Lynn (Nick) Blennert, siblings Bob (Tina) White, Dean White, Gary White and Beth (Steve) Plautz; four grandchildren, Mickenna Nichole, Nickolas Martin, Evelyn Rae and Irene Noel. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin White and Barb Renken.

Don was employed at Crystal Finishing Systems in Schofield. He was with the company for over 20 years. Don worked his way up to a production supervisor of the powder division. He was an extremely hard worker and took pride in his job. Retiring was not something he was interested in any time soon.

In his spare time, he enjoyed spending it with his only child Nichole and her children. You would often see them together grocery shopping every other weekend, then a lunch date at his favorite restaurant, Lee’s Famous Chicken. Don had a big heart and would do anything for his daughter and grandkids.

Don had many friends who he also enjoyed spending time with. He enjoyed watching the Packers game down at the Eagles Club, chatting with friends and carrying on with his silly sense of humor. He was a fun man to be around. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. He touched a lot of lives.

A celebration of life will be held at the Eagles Club in Wausau on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences can be made at www.HonorOne.com.

Ada Siegharter

Ada Ida (Hegewald) Siegharter, 98, of Birnamwood met her Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Sylvan Crossings on Evergreen in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Ada was born on July 23, 1922, in the town of Elderon, the daughter of Louis and Minnie (Baumgart) Hegewald. She was the youngest of nine children.

On Oct. 26, 1946, she was united with the love of her life, Joseph Siegharter Jr. He preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2014.

Ada worked at the Elderon fire tower prior to marriage. Joe and Ada then farmed together in the town of Norrie after their marriage. Ada liked baking and decorated wedding cakes for many area brides. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards with family and friends, and gardening, especially her flowers. She would occasionally assist her partner when necessary and also loved putting puzzles together. Ada found pleasure in yearly trips to Las Vegas and going to local casinos, while also enjoying the winters in Arizona with her family. Ada was a lifelong member of St Philomena’s Catholic Church in Birnamwood and also belonged to the St Philomena’s Altar Society.

Family get-togethers were a favorite, along with spoiling her children and grandchildren; making sure no one ever went hungry. She will always be remembered for helping anyone in need and putting everyone else’s needs before her own.

Ada is survived by four children, Shirley Cihaski and John (Mary Gene Salvesen) Siegharter, both of Birnamwood, Sandy (Bill) Metko of Mattoon and Paula (Dave) Pries of Wausau; grandchildren, Tammy (David) Fischer, Chris (Roberta) Siegharter, Lori (Daniel) Robinson, Cari (Tony) Kramer, Jeremy (Stacey) Metko, Lynn (Dan) Stankowski, Lacie (Tom) Andraschko, Ashley (Jake) Frisch, Jackie Pries, Justin (Amanda) Pries, and Dylan (Lindsey) Pries, and 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Ada was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Minnie Hegewald; husband, Joseph; siblings Fred, William, Walter, Hubert, Alfred, Irma, Richard and Viola; son-in-law, Vilas (Max) Cihaski; and granddaughter, Lisa Cihaski. There is quite a family reunion being held.

The family would like to give special thanks to Jodi at Sylvan Crossing and her staff for their love and support the entire time Mom was there.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Birnamwood. Rev. Vicente Llagas will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Social distancing will be practiced. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

George Gretz Jr.

George J. Gretz Jr., 77, of Birnamwood died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital.

He was born on Jan. 5, 1943, in Milwaukee, the son of George and Barbara (Rohar) Gretz Sr.

On Oct. 28, 1967, George was united in marriage to Julieanna Emberger in New Jersey. She survives.

George was a United States Navy veteran, serving from 1963 to 1967.

George was a computer programmer for North Central Data Systems of Wausau until his retirement. He also bartended at the former Stagger Inn.

Survivors include his wife, Julieanna; son George and siblings, Ronald (Reba) Gretz, MaryAnne Boblin and Steven Gretz.

George was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joe and sister, Claudia.

A memorial will be planned for a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood, is assisting the family. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

