WAUSAU – The Wausau Elks Lodge #248 will observe Veterans Day at 3 p.m. on Nov. 8 with a special event.

All veterans, families and guests are welcome to the event at 414 Scott St. A free meal will be served to all veterans.

To ensure the safety of others, a mask must be worn.

For more details and to register, call 715-842-5602.

