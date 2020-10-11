Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Join the Rake-A-Thon Fun! United Way’s Make a Difference Day Raking, during the week of October 19-24, is a great opportunity for individuals/groups to rake/haul leaves to help their elderly neighbors! Contact Krista at 715-298-5719 or kmischo@unitedwaymc.org or register at unitedwaymc.org/get-involved/volunteer/make-a-difference-day/.

Mosinee Chamber Holiday Events. Volunteers are needed Friday, Dec. 4 from 6-9 p.m. (set up) and Saturday, Dec. 5, with shifts beginning at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m., at the Mosinee High School cafeteria for the Christmas Festival. Contact 715-693-4330 or events@mosineechamber.org.

Forward Service Corp. Virtual or In-Person Mentors. Help invest in the life of a young adult who is working on career goals. This is an opportunity that is both virtual and/or in person. Contact Katie at 715-803-6674 or kknospe@fsc-corp.org.

United Way RSVP: Licensed Nurses for Blood Pressure Screenings. Greet individuals, perform screenings, document results, and discuss BP result with the individual. Contact Susan Krolow with United Way RSVP program at 715-298-5721.

More In-Person, Remote and Virtual Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

The Women’s Community: Items Needed. Body lotion, razors, laundry detergent, dish soap and baby wipes are appreciated for guests. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 to arrange drop off items.

The Open Door: Got T-Shirts? Men’s cotton T-shirts sizes small through XXXL are needed. Contact Anne at 715-848-4044 or opendoor319@gmail.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

