One person has been airlifted from the scene of a possible gas explosion at a home in Lincoln County, according to preliminary scanner reports.

The explosion was reported late Monday afternoon at a home on County Road X, near Merrill. Two helicopters and multiple rescue crews were summoned to the scene.

There’s no word yet on additional injuries and police have not named the victim who was airlifted from the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

