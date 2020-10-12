

WAUSAU – The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce announced today the finalists for the 2020 Athena Leadership Awards. Finalists for the award include Wausau Pilot & Review publisher and founder Shereen Siewert.

The Athena Leadership Award and the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award will be presented in November. Each of the awards are presented to women or men in recognition of their professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.

The finalists for the Athena Leadership Award are:

Dr. Kristine Gilmore

Amber Gober

Chrissy Kaupie

Shereen Siewert

Candy Thurs

The finalists for the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award are:

Cassandra Ambrosius

Samantha Diedrich

Jenny Fecteau

Christine Gunderson

Mindy Hoppe

Sarah Laes

Dr. Angie Servi

Lada Xiong-Vang

Kalli Yaklyvich

Mona Fox, chief operating officer at Ameriprise Financial – Wausau – Cornerstone Advisors, was named the recipient of the 2019 Athena Leadership Award and Lora Bladow, realtor at REMAX/Excel, was named the recipient of the 2019 Athena Young Professional Leadership Award.

The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will name the 2020 recipients at a free online awards program at 11 a.m. Nov. 4.

For more information or to register, visit WausauChamber.com.

