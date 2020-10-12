WAUSAU – The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce announced today the finalists for the 2020 Athena Leadership Awards. Finalists for the award include Wausau Pilot & Review publisher and founder Shereen Siewert.
The Athena Leadership Award and the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award will be presented in November. Each of the awards are presented to women or men in recognition of their professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.
The finalists for the Athena Leadership Award are:
- Dr. Kristine Gilmore
- Amber Gober
- Chrissy Kaupie
- Shereen Siewert
- Candy Thurs
The finalists for the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award are:
- Cassandra Ambrosius
- Samantha Diedrich
- Jenny Fecteau
- Christine Gunderson
- Mindy Hoppe
- Sarah Laes
- Dr. Angie Servi
- Lada Xiong-Vang
- Kalli Yaklyvich
Mona Fox, chief operating officer at Ameriprise Financial – Wausau – Cornerstone Advisors, was named the recipient of the 2019 Athena Leadership Award and Lora Bladow, realtor at REMAX/Excel, was named the recipient of the 2019 Athena Young Professional Leadership Award.
The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will name the 2020 recipients at a free online awards program at 11 a.m. Nov. 4.
For more information or to register, visit WausauChamber.com.