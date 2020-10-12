Wausau Pilot & Review

Members of the Wausau School Board on Monday chose Jeff Leigh, a former board member and former Wausau School Board President, to fill a vacancy created in August.

Longtime board member Theresa Miles resigned in August, citing health issues. Miles was first elected to the board in April 2010 and was a teacher for more than three decades in the Wausau School District.

Leigh was one of four finalists chosen in late September and one of 13 applicants for the position.

Dr. Kay Gruling, a physician; Nicolas Bisgrove, a senior finance specialist; and Mark Holdhusen, a longtime educator, were also finalists. All four were interviewed Monday in open session before Leigh was chosen.

Leigh was immediately sworn into office with a term that extends through April 26, 2021.

