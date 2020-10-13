By Shereen Siewert

Members of the Marathon County Board are set this week to fill a vacancy on the Marathon County Board in Dist. 2, representing wards 3, 4, 5 and 9.

Romey Wagner, who was elected to represent the district, moved to Weston in September, creating the vacancy.

Marathon County Board Chair Kurt Gibbs on Thursday will put forward Jennifer Bizzotto, a Wausau attorney who sought the seat in the spring election but was defeated by Wagner, to assume the role and serve out the remainder of the term.

Bizzotto is a staff attorney for Judicare and has additional degrees in political science and Spanish, according to her LinkedIn profile. She earned her JD at the University of Wisconsin Law School.

If approved, Bizzotto will be sworn in immediately on Thursday and will serve a term that ends in April 2022.

