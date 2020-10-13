Wausau Pilot & Review

A 51-year-old woman who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy will be released this month and will be living in Merrill, police said Tuesday.

Theresa Zastrow was convicted in 2006 in Lincoln County Circuit Court of two counts of second degree sexual assault of a child as a habitual criminal and was sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison followed by 7 1/2 years of extended supervision. Court records show her probation was revoked in 2017 after she was convicted of violating the sex offender registry by changing her name, and she was sentenced to an additional prison term.

Police say Zastrow met a 15-year-old boy at a tavern, then sexually assaulted him at her home.

Upon release from prison Zastrow will live at N2245 County Road K in Merrill and will be placed on supervision with the Department of Corrections. She is subject to lifetime GPS monitoring.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, Zastrow also has additional conditions related to her release and is prohibited from having any unsupervised contact with minors and from consuming alcohol or drugs.

Her address will be updated and available online at www.widocoffenders.org.

