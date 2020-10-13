Wausau Pilot & Review

Police in Lincoln County say two people were airlifted Monday after suffering severe burns when the furnace in their home exploded.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department took a 911 call at about 3:25 p.m. Monday from a home on County Road X in the town of Schley advising that a furnace had blown up. The caller told dispatchers she and her husband were both severely burned and her husband was trapped, police said.

Both victims were flown from the scene to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their current condition has not been released.

The property owner advised he was attempting to ignite the furnace when the explosion happened. The home did not start on fire and officials are still working to pinpoint the cause of the explosion.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders, Pine River Fire Department and Merrill EMS all responded to the scene.

No names have been released.

