Theft, stolen political signs, a vehicle fire and disorderly conduct in Lincoln County Sheriff Department’s log for Oct. 12.

Deputies continue to cite motorists traveling well in excess of the posted speed limits. On Monday evening at 10:42 p.m., a Pueblo, Colorado, man was cited for traveling at 94 mph in the 65 mph zone on Highway 51 at Highway 64. At 7:38 Tuesday morning, a deputy stopped and cited a 29-year-old Wausau man for traveling at 100 mph on Highway 51 at Highway S south of Tomahawk. On Tuesday evening, a deputy stopped and cited a Minneapolis woman for traveling 90 mph on Highway 51 at Highway A outside of Tomahawk. On Wednesday evening, a deputy cited a Marquette, Michigan, man for traveling at 96 mph on Highway 51 near Lincoln Drive north of Merrill.

An 18-year-old Merrill woman will face a misdemeanor theft charge after a deputy investigated a theft of golf balls from a driving range. The woman admitted to the theft after a Merrill Police Officer found a bag of golf balls matching the description of what was stolen in her vehicle during the course of a traffic stop several hours after the theft was reported.

A deputy investigated the theft of several political signs representing both presidential candidates on or near Hillside Drive Wednesday morning. A Merrill police officer recovered the majority of the signs thrown in a ditch late Wednesday afternoon.

A 54-year-old Merrill man was arrested Wednesday evening on a disorderly conduct charge. Deputies responded to a residence in the town of Scott at 10:15 p.m. for the report of a disturbance.

The Town of Russell Fire Department and deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire Wednesday evening in the town of Birch. At around 11 p.m., a 911 call reported a vehicle on fire at a residence on Grundy Road. The owner was able to push the vehicle away from a garage before it became engulfed in flames. Cause of the fire is unknown and the vehicle was a total loss.

A Louisiana man was traveling south on Highway 51 near Center Road when the trailer he was towing began to fishtail and then rolled, landing partially in the road. Deputies and a trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol were assisted by firefighters from Pine River as they closed one lane of traffic for over three hours. No injuries were reported.

The number of deer crashes is lower than previous weeks with seven being reported. On Monday morning, a Gleason woman struck a turkey on Highway X at Highway P in the town of Pine River causing damage to her vehicle. On Monday evening, a Dorchester man struck a bear on Highway 51 at Highway C in the town of Merrill.

