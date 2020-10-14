WAUSAU – Michael O’Connor, author of the “Ace of Aces: The Dick Bong Story” spoke to Legionnaires and Auxiliary members at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 meeting at Bunkers/Tribute Golf Course Sept. 15.

O’Connor recalled the story of Richard Bong, a Wisconsin farm boy who had an itch to fly. During World War II, Bong took his P-38 into combat and shot his way to the very top of the list of American Fighter Aces, according to O’Connor. With a count of 40 Japanese war planes, he earned for himself the title of America’s Ace of Aces and received the Medal of Honor and other decorations for bravery.

O’Connor is a graduate of Mosinee High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was a reference librarian at the Marathon County Public Library in Wausau for 40 years. In addition to “Ace of Aces,” O’Connor has written “Mig Killers of Yankee Station” and numerous articles on military aviation history.

