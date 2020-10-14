The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

AUGUST

What could be better for the person who loves summer and fall than adopting a dog named August?!

I’m a quirky boy with a lot of energy! I am partial to women and really, really crazy about food. I was passed between a few homes before settling at HSMC and I’m hoping the next home I step my paws into will be the forever kind.

I’ve done well meeting cats and dogs in the shelter setting but would need time to adjust to my new roommates at home. I bark a lot when meeting new people, so prepare yourself when you come to see me.

I was said to have resource guarding issues over food in my last home, so I’ll need some experienced humans to help me work with and manage these issues. I know you didn’t have a hand in writing the beginning of my story but I know you can help the next chapter be my best one yet!

