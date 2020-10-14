

Daniel Cyrs

Daniel C. Cyrs, 58, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton.

He was born April 21, 1962, in Wausau, to Marlys (Kraimer) Cyrs and the late Maurice Cyrs, who preceded him in death in 1972. In 1980, Marlys married Norb Arnoldi who became Dan’s stepfather.

Daniel graduated from Newman High School, attended Stout University and graduated from Wisconsin Tech School in telecommunications. In 1998, he suffered spinal cord injury which left him quadriplegic, but he endured his disability with dignity and pride. He told many people he was so lucky to live independently in his home with his faithful dog, Henry, who he walked every day. Daniel took comfort in knowing he had unwavering family support. He was an example to all who worked for him and met him.

In high school he was an excellent football player and loved the outdoors and all sports. He enjoyed hunting and managed to shoot a gun with adaption with the “challenge the outdoors” group and was also able to spend time on the water riding in his pontoon boat. He had a remarkable ability to carry his cross with perseverance and courage and faced his challenges as if they were a gift. Daniel was a fierce competitor. After his spinal injury experimental surgery was tried as well as many other ways to cure his paralysis. The last 10 years he was faced with more physical problems but never gave up. The right to life was extremely important to him and he would let you know how he stood politically.

He was a devout Catholic whose faith was extremely important. He loved the Eucharist and went to confession often. It was important for him to be in “good grace” with his God. Daniel wore a brown scapular to his death and always had holy water on his eating island.

Survivors include his daughter, Lindsay Allgeyer, Florida; mother and stepfather, Marlys and Norb Arnoldi; brother, David (Cathy) Cyrs, sister, Julie Cyrs Winter and brother, Michael (Maureen) Cyrs; 10 loving nieces and nephews, and one great niece.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services, all at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Social distancing will be practiced and face coverings are required for all who attend. The Mass will be live streamed on the St. Therese Website or Facebook page and for later viewing on the Peterson/Kraemer website.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the wonderful caregivers over 32 years who put his care above their needs. Also for the sincere compassion of St. Elizabeth staff for our family in the last days.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Gertrude Sazama

Gertrude Sazama, 87, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at House of the Dove Hospice Home, Marshfield.

She was born July 26, 1933, in Milladore, daughter of the late Frank N. and Mayme (Schmutzer) Smazal. On Oct. 12, 1957, she married Joseph Sazama in Blenker. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2008.

Gertrude farmed for many years and enjoyed the many animals they had especially the sheep and donkeys. She enjoyed going out to eat, sewing and quilting.

Survivors include her children, Richard “Rick” Sazama, Abbotsford, Wayne (Bonnie) Sazama, Colby, Joseph (Mary Claire) Sazama, Greenwood, Orville “Pal” Sazama, Colby, Philip (Evelyn) Sazama, Stratford, Coral Branstiter, Abbotsford, and Marla (Bryan) Lampi, Owen; 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several siblings.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Greg Branstiter and sisters and brothers.

Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Wuertzburg.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Ervin Myszka

Ervin E. Myszka, 92, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

He was born Sept. 21, 1928, in Marathon County to Casimir and Theresa (Wadzinski) Myszka. He lived in the township of Rietbrock. Ervin had a number of different jobs, but above all, he found farming to be his favorite and most rewarding.

At the age of 19, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served his country from 1947-1950. On May 21, 1955, he was united in marriage to Lorraine Werowinski at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Milladore, Wisconsin. Together they farmed in Schnappsville for many years. For their 25th wedding anniversary, they went to the Bahamas, and for their 50th, they went to Hawaii, as a surprise from their six children.

Ervin always enjoyed the outdoors. In the good old days, he enjoyed camping with his family, snowmobiling, fishing and hunting. He was well known for making the best homemade smoked venison sausage.

Following his retirement, he was blessed with good health which permitted him to stay active and help on the farm. This meant being able to continue what he loved, doing field work and drive tractor up until the age of 89. Along with his daily UTV rides, he also enjoyed working in the woods, traveling, going to church picnics, playing cards with family and friends along with the occasional trips to the Casino. To his surprise, on one of those Casino trips, he found himself seated next to country music singer Charlie Pride.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Lorraine, children, Cliff (Vicky) Myszka, Athens, Linda Myszka, Athens, Kathy (Andy) Mondroski, Schofield, Eileen Hager, Wausau, Jeff (Barbara) Myszka, Athens and Larry Myszka, Athens. He is further survived by his four grandchildren, step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild, step-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Literski, Doris Carroll, Maryann Albrecht, an infant brother, three brothers-in-law, Alois Literski, Wally Carroll, Jerome Albrecht and one niece.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Poniatowski. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where full Military Honors will be conducted. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Social distancing practices will be observed, and face masks are required. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page and available to view on our website later in the day. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Wellington Place Rib Mountain and the staff at Aspirus Hospital and Hospice for their service and care of Ervin.

Ronald “Satch” Wysocki

Ronald “Satch” Wysocki, retired union plumber, world-class walleye fisherman, Blatz enthusiast, passed away peacefully at home in Schofield, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. He was also a full-time resident of Watersmeet, Michigan, where he enjoyed 23 wonderful years filled with everything a yooper could imagine.

He was born on Sept. 27, 1936, in Alban, Wisconsin, and was the son to the late Dominic and Theresa (Check) Wysocki. Growing up, Ronald enjoyed the simple rural life in central Wisconsin. Satch was a member of the first graduating class of D.C. Everest High School in 1954. After high school, he served in the United States Army and was stationed in France and trained as a sharpshooter from 1954 to 1957. After finishing his service, he then returned home to Schofield, Wisconsin, where then he met Dorothy “Dutchie” Viertel and fell in love at The Down The Hill Bar. They were soon married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Galloway, Wisconsin, on March 3, 1962, and had five daughters.

Satch was a journeyman plumber for George Baumgardt Plumbing and Heating and Mechanical Inc. for over 30 years. Throughout those years, he learned his trade and became an exceptional plumber until his retirement in 1998. After retirement, he decided the city life was not for him and he purchased his camp in the UP where he spent the rest of his days. Throughout these three decades, during his off time, Satch enjoyed typical Northwoods outdoor activities including fishing, trapping minnows and hunting partridge, rabbit and squirrels.

Satch will be greatly missed by all who knew him, had a chance to share a beer with him, and heard his stories over and over again.

He is survived by Dutchie and his daughters: Laurie (Russ) Hoff, Sue Wysocki, Deb Wysocki, Brenda (Randy) Radtke, and Nancy (Mark) Hodell. He had nine grandchildren, Chrissy (John) Ison, Chelsea (Corey) Schadrie, Carly Hoff, Claire Hoff, John Wierzba, Rachel (Seth Carlson) Radtke, Alex (Shelby) Radtke, Eric Hodell and Emily Hodell. He also had 4 great-grandchildren, Sylvee, Schwinn and Scout Carlson and Jackson Wrubbel. He will be greatly missed by his faithful, four-legged companion, Jake.

He was preceded in death by his parents, dear brother Jerry, and son-in-law Mark Wierzba.

Services will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Rosary begins at 9:30 a.m. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Mass of Christian Burial officiated by Father Albert at noon. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven with military honors.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

Amanda Mattson

Amanda Marie Mattson, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away Oct. 9, 2020, at Edenbrook Nursing Home under the care of Heartland Hospice. She was surrounded by her loving children, sisters, parents and aunts who were at her side until passing.

She was born to Gary and Mary “Kitty” Mattson on Dec. 13, 1978.

She is survived by her parents, son Cameron (Alaina Kadrilk-Fiancee) Mattson, daughters Krystal Ellis Allexys Krause, sisters Mary (Greg) Strassburg, Jennifer (Chad) Schudy and aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bill and Mary Lindberg, paternal grandparents, Wayne and Lois Mattson, Uncle Tom Mattson, and special Aunt Sue Lindberg.

Amanda was a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece and friend. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed researching the family Finnish culture and going to the Renaissance fairs and crocheting. She worked as an insurance premium auditor prior to her illness.

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Wisconsin Rapids Aquatic Center in the The Rapids Room, 681 Chestnut St. Wis. Rapids, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Delores Gorski

Delores Gorski, 88, of Hatley died on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Delores was born on Aug. 27, 1932, in Wausau, the daughter of Edward and Anastasia (Ostrowski) Mullen.

On Oct. 15, 1951, Delores was united in marriage to the love of her life, Wallace Gorski, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Wausau.

Delores and her husband farmed for over 20 years in the town of Reid; she also had many other jobs. Delores enjoyed gardening, especially working in her flower beds. She also spent time going to the casino, playing bingo, and playing video gambling machines at Family Tradition and Slammers. Delores loved spending time with her family and was always so proud of her great-grandchildren. She was a member at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church and their Rosary Society for over 50 years, and Family Life for many years. Delores always liked to wear beautiful jewelry.

Delores is survived by her beloved husband, Wallace; four children, Diane (Tom) Costa of Weston, Allan (Ann) Gorski, Marcia (Norbert) Trzebiatowski, and Amy (Tim Meyer) Gorski of Hatley; three grandchildren, Rick (Andrea) Rubow, Danielle (Jeremy) Esker, and Brooke (Paul) Haas; eight great-grandchildren, Gavin, Gwyneth, Reagan, William, Chris, Kaitelyn, Meghan, and Matthew; a sister, Henrietta Bulatek; brother-in-law, Marvin Gorski, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends; along with her furry companion, Coco.

Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Stella Mullen; sisters, Marlene Geier and Phyllis Gorski; mother and father-in-law, Delphine and Theodore Gorski; brothers-in-law, Jim Geier, Wally Bulatek, Sharon Cherek and Steve Zynda and a sister-in-law, Irene Zynda.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Rev. Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. The family encourages all who attend to follow the current mask mandate and social distancing guidelines.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

We would like to thank all of the staff at Homme Home of Wittenberg who cared for Delores during her rehab and final months of life. Also, thanks to Sister Mary Ellen and all who visited her.

