Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau West Warriors traveled south on Hwy. 97 Tuesday evening to take on the Marshfield Tigers and left the den with a victory in four sets.

The Warriors, who beat the Tigers 3-1, are off until Saturday morning when they host Merrill at 10:30 a.m.

Full stats are embedded below, courtesy of Paul Linzmeyer.

Like this: Like Loading...