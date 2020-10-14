Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wisconsin judge has temporarily blocked an order from Gov. Tony Evers that limited bar and restaurant capacity to 25 percent, as the COVID-19 virus continues to surge throughout the state.

The order by Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel temporarily blocks Emergency Order #3, which was issued last week by Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

The Tavern League of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit this week challenging the order. President of the Tavern League, Chris Marsicano, said the order unfairly targets their industry.

In their lawsuit, the Tavern League argues that the order did not go through the rulemaking process and is consequently illegal.

The Evers administration responded this week to the lawsuit arguing that the order is consistent with the state Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this year.

Yackel’s ruling is temporary with a court date set for Monday.

