Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Muskego
|(10)
|3-0
|100
|1
|2. Franklin
|–
|3-0
|89
|2
|3. Menomonee Falls
|–
|3-0
|81
|3
|4. Whitefish Bay
|–
|3-0
|61
|7
|5. Marquette University
|–
|2-0
|60
|6
|6. Schofield D.C. Everest
|–
|3-0
|45
|9
|7. Hartland Arrowhead
|–
|2-1
|37
|NR
|8. Mukwonago
|–
|2-1
|25
|4
|9. Hartford
|–
|2-1
|14
|8
|10. Burlington
|–
|2-0
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Kenosha Bradford 9. 12, Kaukauna 5. 13, Brookfield Central 4. 14, Hortonville 2. 14, Waterford 2. 14, Waukesha West 2. 17, River Falls 1.
|Medium Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Lake Country Lutheran
|(9)
|3-0
|95
|2
|2. Appleton Xavier
|(1)
|3-0
|83
|3
|3. Grafton
|–
|3-0
|73
|4
|4. Freedom
|–
|3-0
|59
|5
|5. Wrightstown
|–
|3-0
|55
|6
|6. Waukesha Catholic Memorial
|–
|2-1
|51
|1
|7. Stratford
|–
|3-0
|50
|7
|8. Amherst
|–
|3-0
|35
|T9
|9. Lakeside Lutheran
|–
|2-0
|14
|T9
|10. Medford
|–
|3-0
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 9. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 8. Greendale Martin Luther 3. Maple Northwestern 3. Two Rivers 1.
Small Division
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Edgar
|(8)
|3-0
|98
|1
|2. Eau Claire Regis
|(2)
|3-0
|86
|2
|3. Mineral Point
|–
|3-0
|80
|3
|4. Oshkosh Lourdes
|–
|3-0
|70
|4
|5. Racine Lutheran
|–
|3-0
|61
|5
|6. Darlington
|–
|1-0
|40
|6
|7. Cumberland
|–
|3-0
|34
|9
|(tie) Iola-Scandinavia
|–
|3-0
|34
|10
|9. Potosi-Cassville
|–
|2-0
|13
|NR
|10. Colby
|–
|3-0
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7. Reedsville 6. Cedar Grove-Belgium 4. Brillion 2. Grantsburg 2. Hurley 2. Manawa Little Wolf 1.