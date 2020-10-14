By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Muskego(10)3-01001
2. Franklin3-0892
3. Menomonee Falls3-0813
4. Whitefish Bay3-0617
5. Marquette University2-0606
6. Schofield D.C. Everest3-0459
7. Hartland Arrowhead2-137NR
8. Mukwonago2-1254
9. Hartford2-1148
10. Burlington2-013NR

Others receiving votes: Kenosha Bradford 9. 12, Kaukauna 5. 13, Brookfield Central 4. 14, Hortonville 2. 14, Waterford 2. 14, Waukesha West 2. 17, River Falls 1.

Medium Division
SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Lake Country Lutheran(9)3-0952
2. Appleton Xavier(1)3-0833
3. Grafton3-0734
4. Freedom3-0595
5. Wrightstown3-0556
6. Waukesha Catholic Memorial2-1511
7. Stratford3-0507
8. Amherst3-035T9
9. Lakeside Lutheran2-014T9
10. Medford3-011NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 9. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 8. Greendale Martin Luther 3. Maple Northwestern 3. Two Rivers 1.

Small Division

SchoolRecordPointsLastWeek
1. Edgar(8)3-0981
2. Eau Claire Regis(2)3-0862
3. Mineral Point3-0803
4. Oshkosh Lourdes3-0704
5. Racine Lutheran3-0615
6. Darlington1-0406
7. Cumberland3-0349
(tie) Iola-Scandinavia3-03410
9. Potosi-Cassville2-013NR
10. Colby3-010NR

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7. Reedsville 6. Cedar Grove-Belgium 4. Brillion 2. Grantsburg 2. Hurley 2. Manawa Little Wolf 1.