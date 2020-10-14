By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Muskego (10) 3-0 100 1 2. Franklin – 3-0 89 2 3. Menomonee Falls – 3-0 81 3 4. Whitefish Bay – 3-0 61 7 5. Marquette University – 2-0 60 6 6. Schofield D.C. Everest – 3-0 45 9 7. Hartland Arrowhead – 2-1 37 NR 8. Mukwonago – 2-1 25 4 9. Hartford – 2-1 14 8 10. Burlington – 2-0 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Kenosha Bradford 9. 12, Kaukauna 5. 13, Brookfield Central 4. 14, Hortonville 2. 14, Waterford 2. 14, Waukesha West 2. 17, River Falls 1.

Medium Division School Record Points Last Week 1. Lake Country Lutheran (9) 3-0 95 2 2. Appleton Xavier (1) 3-0 83 3 3. Grafton – 3-0 73 4 4. Freedom – 3-0 59 5 5. Wrightstown – 3-0 55 6 6. Waukesha Catholic Memorial – 2-1 51 1 7. Stratford – 3-0 50 7 8. Amherst – 3-0 35 T9 9. Lakeside Lutheran – 2-0 14 T9 10. Medford – 3-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 9. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 8. Greendale Martin Luther 3. Maple Northwestern 3. Two Rivers 1.

Small Division

School Record Points Last Week 1. Edgar (8) 3-0 98 1 2. Eau Claire Regis (2) 3-0 86 2 3. Mineral Point – 3-0 80 3 4. Oshkosh Lourdes – 3-0 70 4 5. Racine Lutheran – 3-0 61 5 6. Darlington – 1-0 40 6 7. Cumberland – 3-0 34 9 (tie) Iola-Scandinavia – 3-0 34 10 9. Potosi-Cassville – 2-0 13 NR 10. Colby – 3-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Hilbert 7. Reedsville 6. Cedar Grove-Belgium 4. Brillion 2. Grantsburg 2. Hurley 2. Manawa Little Wolf 1.

Like this: Like Loading...