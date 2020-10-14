WAUSAU – Kathy Kelsey Foley, director of the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau, will receive the Association of Midwest Museum’s Distinguished Career Award.

One of the AMM’s annual awards recognizing leadership, career achievements, and best practices, the Distinguished Career Award honors an individual with more than 10 years in the museum industry who has made significant contributions to the field.

“Her dedication to organizational growth and staff development, as well as museum advocacy, are just a few of Kathy’s strengths as a leader,” the AMM award announcement said in a news release. “From the Woodson’s annual ‘Birds in Art’ exhibition to cultural programming for people with memory loss as part of the SPARK! Alliance, Kathy’s team has transformed a small museum in a small city into a community anchor.”

The AMM will host and invite all to join a virtual community celebration at 1 p.m. Nov. 13, featuring the online AMM awards program honoring Foley. To register for the free program, sign up here: https://bit.ly/30ILSBn

After 28 years during her two tenures at the Woodson, Foley continues to advocate for the museum and making visual arts experiences accessible to all. The museum’s flagship “Birds in Art” exhibition has brought international recognition to the museum and Wisconsin, and Foley continues to lead the efforts in assembling a world-class collection setting the standard for avian art.

