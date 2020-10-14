Dear editor,

Beyond Mr. Svetlik’s tacit rallying cry in his recent letter to ‘vote for the candidate who will end abortion’ he is absolutely right for the need to be able to access contraceptive education and services.

However, he and his ilk need to wake up to the fact that, unfortunately, abortion has been around since ancient times, for centuries, and will not stop through legislation. By making abortion illegal again women will go back to the methods they used before – graphic I know – knitting needles, wire coat hangers, drugs or a backstreet abortionist if they can find one. Nobody likes to talk about those days. I’ve read that this is already happening in some states where it has been made extremely difficult, through legislation, to access abortion services.

Voting this way or that based solely on the abortion issue is wishful thinking and will not change reality.

Christine Gabriel of Kronenwetter

