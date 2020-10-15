Wausau Pilot & Review

During a five-day racing event Sunday at LaCrosse Speedway that included 17 divisions and 600 laps of feature racing action, driver John Beale was crowned the 2020 Central Wisconsin Racing Association champion.

The Oct. 11 event was part of the Oktoberfest Racing Weekend.

Beale and defending CWRA champion, Jeff Weinfurter, were separated by just 10 points going into the final race, but Beale’s fourth place finish on the day compared to Weinfurter in seventh, giving the title to Beale by a 16-point margin.

Up next for the Gildan Racing Team is the Falloween 150 at Dells Raceway Park on Oct. 24 where John Beale & Dalton Zehr will cap off a fantastic season in the Midwest, where they racked up two championships and seven feature wins.

Afterward the team leaves for the Snowball Derby, a 300-lap race held annually at the Five Flags Speedway, a half-mile paved oval track in Pensacola, Florida. The race has been contested every year since 1968.

The Snowball Derby has a reputation for attracting some of the bigger names in short track racing, including top series NASCAR drivers because it is run after most tracks and touring series have concluded their season. Because of the “all-star” nature of the race, the Snowball Derby is considered by many to be the most prestigious race in super late model racing.

Race car drivers John Beale and Dalton Zehr are sponsored by Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Prim + Preux, Sugar River Pizza Company Verona, AMS Mobile Electronics, Best Cleaners, TJ Harron Photography & Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Photo Credit: TJ Harron

