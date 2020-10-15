Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is dangerously delicious, a smooth, creamy delight perfect for a cool fall evening.

Who needs a candy bar when you can order this instead?

Almond Joy

1 oz. chocolate vodka

1 oz. Malibu

1/2 oz. chocolate liqueur

1/2 oz. Frangelico

Chocolate

Coconut

To create this drink, measure 1 oz. chocolate vodka, 1 oz. Malibu, 1/2 oz. chocolate liqueur and 1/2 oz. Frangelico into a chilled shaker. Shake, then pour into a martini glass rimmed with crushed chocolate and coconut.

Make it yourself or try it for just $6.50 when you visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

