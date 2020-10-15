ROTHSCHILD – The Gold Star Mothers Memorial Statue was unveiled in Veterans Park in Rothchild on Gold Star Families Day, Sept. 27, to an audience of about 300 Gold Star mothers, Gold Star families, community members and dignitaries.

Attendees of the unveiling of the Gold Star Mothers Memorial Statue. Photo courtesy Mike Heilmann.

The Gold Star Statue is the first of its kind to recognize Gold Star families in Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest and is placed next to Rothschild Village Hall, 211 Grand Ave.

When a family member is deployed, a family may hang a flag with a Blue Star, one for each family member deployed. If a family member gives the ultimate sacrifice of his or her life, the star is changed to gold.

“Those that the fallen have left behind, Gold Star Mothers, have the greatest burden of all… . They must live day in and day out with the loss of their beloved child,” said Paul Gwidt, Commander of Post 492.

The statue depicts a mom who has just received the dreaded Western Union telegram stating that she has lost her child and she realizes that he is not coming home in the way she had planned.

