By Shereen Siewert

Police are searching for a lone suspect in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man whose body was discovered Wednesday in a Baraboo-area park.

Sauk County officials received a report late Wednesday morning of a body on the south shore along the Grottos Trail at Devil’s Lake State Park, the largest state park in Wisconsin. Jeremy Plautz of the Department of Natural Resources, in a news conference Wednesday afternoon, confirmed an investigation was underway and said the park was closed to visitors. The park has since reopened.

Police say the man, whose name has not been released, died of “homicidal violence.” A suspect who allegedly left the scene walking west on the trail toward the south shore parking lot is being actively sought.

Few details are available about the suspect, who is described as a man between 5’10” and 6′ tall wearing a dark-colored head covering and dark-colored face covering.

Investigators are asking anyone who was on the south side of the park near the parking area, Grottos Trail or the railroad tracks between 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday and either witnessed the attack or observed anything potentially suspicious to call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-847-7285. Anyone in the area taking photos of the changing landscape colors is also urged to call Crime Stoppers in case they unintentionally captured a photo of the suspect.

There is no clear information about whether the victim was intentionally targeted. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Baraboo Police Department and State Crime Lab are assisting in the investigation.

