WAUSAU – Wausau’s two Rotary clubs have joined forces to raise awareness about the eradication of polio.

Pints for Polio is a first-time event sponsored by the Wausau Rotary Club and the Wausau Early Birds Rotary Club to raise money for the PolioPlus Fund of the Rotary Foundation. Because of the pandemic, the event will be held virtually from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Live music will be performed at Bull Falls Brewery. Guests will join virtually via the internet live. Register and obtain event details at wausauearlybirdsrotary.org.

Two local musical groups, Thompson Station and 18 Strings, will perform during the fundraiser. Thompson Station plays a mixture of country, folk, bluegrass and more. 18 Strings plays a similar musical mix.

Attendees will be eligible for free door prizes and an auction, including a two-night winter or spring stay for up to 11 people at Silver Lake Lodge in Hazelhurst. Various options will allow attendees to donate through online options.

