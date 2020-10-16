In honor of Veterans Day, DigiCopy in Stevens Point and Wausau will distribute complimentary Veterans Day cards and envelopes to customers and community members, so they may, in turn, write notes and send them to veterans.

The red, white and blue cards are available through Nov. 10 at the Stevens Point location, 428 Division St., and the Wausau location, 1800 W. Stewart Ave., during regular business hours, Monday through Saturday.

“We are grateful for the dedicated service of our veterans and grateful for the loyal customers we have in the Stevens Point and Wausau areas,” said Craig Shuler, DigiCopy president and CEO. “We wish to share our gratitude by providing the complimentary Veterans Day cards. And for the cost of a stamp or the time it takes to hand deliver a card, we hope Wisconsin will express their ‘thanks’ to those neighbors, family members and friends who have served or continue to serve their country.”

The completed cards should not be returned to the DigiCOPY store. Mailing or distribution of the thank you cards is the responsibility of individuals or groups picking them up from the stores and filling them out.

