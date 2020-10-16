WAUSAU – Marathon County Health Department will will host free COVID-19 testing weekly on Tuesdays with the aid of the Wisconsin National Guard.

The event will provide drive-through COVID-19 nasal swab testing at Marathon County Emergency Management Office, 1308 West St. in Wausau (south of Marathon Park, off 17th Avenue).

Non-English speaking support will be available.

Symptomatic and close contacts are strongly encouraged to get tested. People who have had a known exposure should also be tested.

Typically the busiest times for these testing clinics is between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Three hundred tests will be performed on a first come-first served basis.

Test will be provided until 4 p.m. or until gone.

Registration for testing can be done electronically. Staff will assist people with registering if needed, but everyone is strongly encouraged to register early.

Instructions can be found at:

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02721.pdf (English)

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02721s.pdf (Spanish)

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02721h.pdf (Hmong)

Testing for the Tuesday locations in Wausau is for those ages 5 and up with symptoms or close contacts only due to the limited number of tests available. Common COVID-19 symptoms are fever/chills, cough and shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include headache, new loss of taste/smell, sore throat, fatigue, body or muscle aches and diarrhea, vomiting or nausea.

Results from National Guard testing sites typically are returned within five to seven days.

People waiting more than five days for their results can call the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 Test Result Hotline at 866-419-6988.

