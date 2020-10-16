WAUSAU – Are you applying for a job and want someone to look over your updated resume? Or would you like a second set of eyes to proofread your cover letter before you submit a job application?

Marathon County Public Library offers free proofreading and editing of job-related documents, such as resumes, cover letters and curricula vitae.

Those in need of the services can email these documents (preferably in Microsoft Word format) to ref@mcpl.us, and one of the library’s qualified adult reference staff members will proofread them in the areas of spelling, grammar, structure, and clarity. Patrons will then receive a reply email containing suggested edits within two to three business days.

MCPL’s proofreading services are free. Works such as short stories, novels, memoirs, poetry, screenplays and research papers will not be accepted.

For more information, call the MCPL Wausau reference desk at 715-261-7230 or email ref@mcpl.us.





