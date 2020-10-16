WAUSAU – As infections across the region continue to surge, Wisconsin is making national headlines as a hotspot for COVID-19. Seven months after Gov. Tony Evers issued the state’s first Safer at Home order, our understanding of the virus continues to evolve. With so much misinformation circulating on social media, many questions remain. But what is the latest research really saying about the spread of COVID-19, and how soon can we reasonably expect effective treatments or even a vaccine?

At 10 a.m. today, Oct. 16, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” will feature a conversation addressing the pandemic from both a state and a hyper-local perspective. “Route 51” welcomes public health and vaccine expert Dr. Jonathan Temte, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk and local researcher Dr. Huong McLean from the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute to discuss what we’ve learned about the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

Like this: Like Loading...