

Obituaries are a service of Brainard Funeral Home & Cremation Center, with locations in Wausau and Weston.

Louis Haas

Louis Haas

Louis S. Haas, 77, Wausau, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 11, 1943, in Ironwood, Michigan, son of the late Louis and Florence (Wyzlic) Haas. On May 10, 1985, he married Linda Noskoviak in Wausau. She survives.

Louis was a veteran of the United States Airforce. He attended Michigan State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. For over 30 years, he worked as a treasury agent for the Internal Revenue Service.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed golfing, trout fishing, traveling with his wife, Linda. He was an avid Michigan State Spartans fan and Detroit Lions fan. Louis was a longtime member of the Town of Texas Lions Club.

Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Linda, three children, Christopher (Jenifer) Haas, Geneva, Illinois, Stephen (Sarah) Haas, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Elizabeth Haas, Madison; four grandchildren, Julia, Claudia, Amelia and Samuel; and his ex-wife, Susan English, Wausau.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Town of Texas Lions Club.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Kevin Hagenbucher

Kevin Hagenbucher

Kevin T. Hagenbucher, 55, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, unexpectedly at his home.

He was born Feb. 17, 1965, in Wausau, son of Charlotte (Campbell) Hagenbucher and the late Thomas Hagenbucher.

Kevin spent his entire life in the Wausau area. He enjoyed his job for many years as an over-the-road truck driver. He often spoke of the many, many beautiful sights he saw along his journeys. He was an avid Harley fan and even named his last child after it. He loved riding his Harley-Davidsons. He also enjoyed camping and huge campfires, like his grandma Campbell taught him. He, above all, loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Nicholas and Nathan Hagenbucher, Samantha (Joshua) Coleman and Harley Hagenbucher; grandchildren, Jude, Kayleigh, Kaden, Coltan, Adrianna, Johnathon, Hailey and Rowan; mother, Charlotte Hagenbucher; brother, Kurt (Lisa) Hagenbucher, many nieces and nephews and his former wife, Connie Gleason.

Besides his father, Thomas, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, an aunt, Karen (Campbell) Erickson and “adopted” son, Matthew.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home. Kevin’s uncle, the Rev. Darryl Erickson will preside. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required for all attending. Services will be live streamed on the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook page or for later viewing on the Peterson/Kraemer website.

Kevin loved life and would want to remind us all as suggested in his and his children’s tattoos: “Live Once”.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Bernice Liebers

Bernice Liebers

Bernice E. (Krueger) Liebers died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Bernice was born Nov. 26, 1926, in Wausau to John and Bertha (Walter) Krueger. She was married Oct. 21, 1944, to Herbert Liebers in Wausau at Wesley Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 1994. Bernice enjoyed her career in retail sales and as a CNA at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Merrill. Among Bernice’s favorites were trips to Door County with her daughter Janice, surprise adventures, reading, gardening and playing cards. Simple things were special to her – an unexpected visit from a friend and always a hug.

Survivors of Bernice include two nieces, June (Nick) Chapko of San Antonio, Texa, and Debi Rusch of Schertz, Texas, and cousin, Christine Schult of Wausau. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert Liebers; her only daughter, Janice Liebers; one sister, Margaret Gregory; one brother, Armond Krueger; one nephew, Robert Kinnart and cousin, Anna Schult. Among Bernice’s special friends were Lori Seliger, Deb Bandt, Kathy (deceased) and Lyle Karau, Debi Fecteau, Marshall Blaskowski (deceased), and a very special person, Alison Mayer. Honoring Bernice’s wishes a private graveside committal will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Helke Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marathon County Humane Society, 7001 Packer Drive, Wausau, WI 54401.

Sincere appreciation goes to the staff of Pride TLC for their compassionate care for Bernice.

Gerald Krause

Gerald Krause

Gerald E. Krause, 78, of Wausau died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Hospice House after a short battle with cancer.

Gerald was born on Nov. 18, 1941, in Antigo to the late Laurence and Gladys (Schisel) Krause. He graduated from Antigo High School in 1960 and shortly after entered the U.S. Army in 1962. He was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, until his discharge in 1964. Gerald was united in marriage to JoAnn Igl at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo on Aug. 27, 1966. In 1968, Gerald joined the Army Reserves and he and JoAnn moved to Wausau. He retired a Master Sargent from the Army Reserves after 27 years of service. Jerry was very proud of the plaque that is placed at The High Ground Veteran’s Memorial in Neillsville in honor of his and his brother Alvin’s service to our country. In his retirement, he worked part time as a school bus driver.

Gerald enjoyed being around people. From riding his motorcycle, bowling, woodworking, fishing and hunting, he was always on the go. It wasn’t until after his motorcycle accident in 2011 that he was forced to slow down. He also enjoyed reading books, watching stock car racing and the Packers.

Gerald is survived by his wife, JoAnn of Wausau; siblings Bernard (Sally) Krause of Osseo, Larry (Alice) Krause of Monticello, MN and Delores Brownell of Milwaukee; sister-in-law Carol Krause of Marshfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his brother Alvin Krause, brother and sisters-in-law Richard (Elaine) Krause and Russell Brownell; nieces Kim Dolezal and Charlotte Strube and nephew Mark Krause.

To keep our family and friends safe, a celebration of life will be held in summer 2021.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital Palliative Care Unit, as well as Aspirus Hospice House for keeping Jerry comfortable throughout his illness.

Janet Kriescher

Janet Kriescher

Janet Elaine Kriescher, 88, of Wausau passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Copperleaf.

Janet was born in Wausau on May 1, 1932, to the late Rudolph and Esther (Artus) Fritz. She retired from Wausau Insurance after 27 years.

Janet was an active member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church and a member of the American League Women’s Auxiliary. Like every proud Wisconsinite, Janet enjoyed Friday fish fry, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. She was a loving mother and friend and always put everyone else first. Her smile and her charm will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Janet is survived by her son, Thomas (Traci); three grandchildren, Crystal Kriescher, Rikki Helvey, and Lucas Barr; and one great-grandchild, Taylor Goetsch.

Private family services will be held. Family and friends may go to helke.com to leave online condolences and words of remembrance.

The family wishes to thank Interim Healthcare Hospice and the staff at Copperleaf for the love and friendship that they showed to Janet.

Marcella “Marcy” Leitermann

Marcella “Marcy” Leitermann

Marcella “Marcy” Leitermann, 88, went to be with her Lord and master on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

She was born in Athens, April 23, 1932. She married Allan Leitermann, May 16, 1956. They celebrated their 50th golden Anniversary in 2006.

Besides her husband she is survived by her son Ken (Bonnie) Leitermann, Tomahawk; her daughter Brenda Kaiser (Kevin Sorenson), Marathon; son-in-law Steven Jilk, Marathon; grandchildren; Clayton Leitermann (Tammi Bell), Melissa Trevino (Tyler Thrun), Jason Jilk, Dawn (Luke) Gordon, Dr. Dakota (Rachel) Kaiser and Austin Kaiser; great grandchildren; Caleb and Connor Trevino, Cole and Ella Gordon, Theo Kaiser and his baby sister due in February.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her six brothers, and her daughter Susan Jilk in 2018.

Her family meant the world to her. She enjoyed cooking and baking for them. She loved to share recipes with family and friends. She took pride in sewing quilts for her family, among other items needed. She and Allan enjoyed traveling to many states and various places of interest. In later years, they enjoyed many day trips and eating out. She was a Secular Franciscan (3rd Order Fraternity), Marathon, a member of The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Marathon, and enjoyed being with her “Red Hat” friends. She was also a long time member of Alanon since 1975.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Marathon, on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, with Msgr. Joseph Diermeier. There will be a modified visitation honoring social distancing at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Please come and view photos and pay your respects. At 1:45 p.m. there will be a Reflection of Life followed by the Funeral Mass. Masks are required to protect Allan. Private burial will follow.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.honorone.com.

William “Bucky” Novak

William “Bucky” Novak

William W. “Bucky” Novak, 81, passed away Oct. 6, 2020, after a

short illness at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. He was born

Feb. 2, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois.

Bucky lived a full life. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably

discharged in 1964. He was the proud owner of B & N Heating & Air-

Conditioning for many years. As a faithful Bears fan, he owned

seasons tickets for more than 40 years. Life revolved around family

and friends and usually included a beer or two. His easy laugh will be

sorely missed.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Kathryn and his

sister Helen Troost.

William was the loving father of Renee (Robert) Federico, Beverly

(Richard) Martino, William R. (D’Anna) Novak; loving stepfather of Jeffrey (Kristi) Gundelach, Carrie (Eric) Braun and Connie (Philip) Egleston; loving grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his son Edward Novak and daughter Deborah (Angelo) Karamitos, three brothers and two sisters.

A celebration of life will be planned for sometime in the future.

Raymond Kluck

Raymond Kluck

Raymond P. Kluck, 95, of Stevens Point died on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Brookdale in Stevens Point.

Raymond was born on Dec. 27, 1924, in the town of Harrison, Waupaca County, the son of John and Victoria (Myska) Kluck.

On Sept. 10, 1955, Raymond was united in marriage to Marcella Wieland at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church, Rosholt.

Raymond worked for Westgor Lumber and Trucking for a number of years and also farmed in the town of Harrison. He enjoyed deer hunting, but most important was the cherished time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Marcella; one son, Robert Kluck of Iola; four grandchildren, Becky (Scott) Konkol of Amherst, John (Nikki) Kluck of Iola, Robert Jr. (Casey) Kluck of Brillion and Victoria (Special Friend Nathan Orvedahl) Kluck of Manawa; seven great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Dominic, Boe, Kolton, Riley, JJ and Quenten and one sister, Bernice Pliska of Stevens Point.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Tillie Johnson, Evelyn Garski, Irene Jelinski, Margaret Grubba, Della Wroblewski, Virginia Kluck, Edwin Kluck and Ernest Kluck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church, Rosholt. Fr. Thomas Nirappel will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Like this: Like Loading...