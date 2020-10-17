WAUSAU – Aspirus announced this week that Jeff Wicklander has accepted the role of president of Aspirus Wausau Hospital & Central Region.

Jeff Wicklander

Wicklander is scheduled to assume his role on Oct. 26 and will report to Matthew Heywood, president and CEO of the Aspirus system, Aspirus said in a news release.

Wicklander brings more than 24 years of health care experience to his new role at Aspirus, with the foundation of his career being based on his clinical experience as a nurse and nurse practitioner.

“Jeff’s experience as an executive and caregiver puts him in an excellent position to lead Aspirus Wausau Hospital,” Heywood said in the release. “I am looking forward to the great things he and his team will do for our communities.”

Wicklander progressed through clinical operational roles and led overall hospital operations for the last 11 years. He is currently president of North Memorial Health Care, a 518-bed hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. Prior to North Memorial, Wicklander was vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Allina Health-United Hospital in St. Paul.

Wicklander graduated from Mankato State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. He earned his Master’s Degree in Nursing from the University of Minnesota. He is also a Board-Certified Nurse Executive with the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

