WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society continues its popular History Speaks lecture series on the internet. Presented in conjunction with the Marathon County Public Library, these talks will be streamed to the MCHS Facebook page and YouTube Channel and made available online afterward as well.

At 2 p.m. Oct. 31, Kathy Volkmann presents her program “At Rest: Death and Mourning Customs,” providing a peek into the lives of those who mourned and those who cared for the dead, spanning from about 1850 to 1950. Viewers will learn about the social history of how our ancestors dealt with death and mourning, and how some of those traditions appear in modern times. The program will include items from Kathy’s personal collection of death and funeral memorabilia, including casket plates, advertising items and memorial photos depicting babies, children and adults after death.

For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 and leave a message, or email info@marathoncountyhistory.org.

