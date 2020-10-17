Stop by the Marathon County Public Library’s Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, every week from now through October 30 to pick up a bundle of crafts, books and other activities that will allow you to conduct your own story time at home! Each week the Edgar Branch will offer a different theme of books and crafts for families to pick up. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to participate. Free. Please limit one bundle per family. For more info, call 715-352-3155.

Every week now through November 27, parents can stop by the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, and pick up an activity kit and picture book related to the Letter of the Week (A, B, C, etc.) for their preschooler! Activity kits and books can be acquired by calling the branch and making an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup. A new letter and activity will be offered each week. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Kids can learn about endangered bats and create a simple bat craft by picking up a Grab & Go kit between October 26-30 at the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens. Each kit will contain supplies and instructions for making the craft, as well as a sheet of interesting bat facts. Free. Please limit one kit per child. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. For more info, call 715-257-7292.

Children can make a corner bookmark that looks like a monster or an owl by picking up a Grab & Go craft kit from the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, between October 26-30! All supplies and instructions included. Free. Please limit one kit per child. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to retrieve a kit. Call 715-446-3537 for more info.

Kids and tweens can make a Pokémon-themed suncatcher at home by picking up a Grab & Go craft kit from October 26-November 6 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. Please limit one kit per child. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

The library and Colossal Fossils will teach kids about different large creatures of the sky during a free, fun and educational online class on October 27 from 4-5 p.m. via the Zoom app. Visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT to register. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

The library and the Alzheimer’s Association will offer an informational overview on the signs and symptoms of dementia during a free webcast on October 29 at 10:30 a.m. The talk will be held virtually on Zoom and is free to attend. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

Like this: Like Loading...