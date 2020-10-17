Colby makes Marathon City Marathon’s offense disappear

A suffocating defensive performance helped Colby blank Marathon City Marathon 20-0 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 16.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The final score was 20-0 with Colby on top.

Amherst posts win at Stratford’s expense

Amherst blunted Stratford’s plans Friday in high school football action.

Amherst drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Stratford after the first quarter.

The Falcons kept a 14-7 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

The Falcons took control in the third quarter with a 21-7 advantage over the Tigers and Amherst went on to win by a score of 29-13.

Everest stays hot in win over Marshfield

Number five-ranked D.C. Everest kept their winning ways Friday in a win over Marshfield in prep football action.

Everest’s defense came out hot, picking off Marshfield’s quarterback in the first quarter. The Evergreens continued on to win the low-scoring affair, with a final score of 10-0.

Edgar dismantles Thorp

Edgar earned a convincing win over Thorp in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 16.

Edgar drew first blood in the first quarter, though defense muted both offenses in scoreless second and third quarters.

Edgar cruised to victory with a final score of 47-6.

Storm warning: Medford leaves whiplash on Merrill

Medford showered the scoreboard with points to drown Merrill in Wisconsin high school football action on October 16.

The Raiders’ offense jumped on top to a 28-6 lead over the Blue Jays at halftime.

The Raiders remained on top of the Blue Jays through a scoreless first and third quarters and went away with the win with a final score of 42-6.

Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Mosinee past Antigo

Mosinee broke out to an early lead and topped Antigo on October 16 in Wisconsin football action.

The first quarter gave Mosinee a 21-0 lead over Antigo.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 21-0.

Mosinee struck ahead of Antigo 27-0 as the fourth quarter started. Both teams scored in the fourth, with Mosinee running away with a 35-6 win.

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln puts together statement win over Wausau East

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln cooked Wausau East in a big win Friday in high school football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation by napping through a barren first quarter.

But Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s offense thundered to a 20-0 lead over Wausau East at halftime.

Rapids carried a 34-6 lead into the fourth quarter and beat the Lumberjacks by a final score of 41-6.

Powerhouse performance: Stevens Point Pacelli roars to big win over Wild Rose

Stevens Point Pacelli’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a big win over Wild Rose in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Stevens Point Pacelli’s offense pulled ahead to a 35-0 lead over Wild Rose at halftime.

Neither offense could get anything going in the fourth, but Pacelli picked up the win with a final score of 42-6.

