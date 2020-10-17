By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man pulled over for swerving into an oncoming lane of traffic on Grand Avenue while driving with a blood alcohol concentration more than 11 times the legal limit imposed on him will spend three years in prison.

Kevin R. Krienke, 54, was sentenced late last month in Marathon County Circuit Court, where he was charged with sixth-offense driving while intoxicated.

Though drivers in Wisconsin are restricted to a 0.08 percent BAC, Krienke is limited to driving with a BAC of 0.02 percent due to his five prior drunken driving convictions. A preliminary breath test taken after his Feb. 23 arrest registered 0.229 percent, according to court records.

Circuit Judge Mike Moran also ordered Krienke to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison and pay a $3,976 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer on patrol at about 2:17 a.m. Feb. 23 observed Kreinke’s vehicle driving south on Grand Avenue near Thomas Street. Kreinke “did not appear to be capable of keeping a lane,” the report states.

Dash cam video shows Krienke moving side to side between the lane markers on Grand Avenue, then moved into the southbound lane divider and drove in both lanes for about a half block, the complaint states.

Court records show Krienke was previously convicted in 1997, 1998, 2000, 2004 and 2007.

Judge Moran granted Krienke 219 days credit for time served while his case moved through the court system.

Like this: Like Loading...