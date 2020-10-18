Response to COVID-19. For safe volunteer opportunities and safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

The Neighbors’ Place: Food Delivery Drivers Help Keep Our Neighbors Fed! There is urgent need for on-call volunteers to help pick up food at TNP and deliver it curbside (door drop) at homes. Contact Bettina at 715-845-1966, extension 306, or email Bettina@neighborsplace.org.

Red Cross Disaster Deployment Virtual Info Session. Due to hurricane and wildfire season, the Red Cross needs volunteers to care for people when disasters strike. Join a virtual information session to learn more. Dates are Oct. 20, Nov.17, Dec. 15 at noon and 6 p.m. Contact 920-737-9974 or lee.borofka@redcross.org.

United Way Make a Difference Day Leaf Hauling. The annual project will take place Oct. 19-24. After groups rake, people who have a truck/trailer are needed to take leaves to the municipality yard waste sites. Contact Krista at kmischo@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719.

ADRC: Meals on Wheels. Help provide a hot meal to home bound older adults. Volunteers pick up the meals at the ADRC-CW around 10:45 a.m. and most routes will take about 1 hour (our longer routes take about 1.5 hours). Meals are delivered Monday- Friday. Call the ADRC-CW at 1-888-486-9545 or 715-261-6070 or visit us at www.adrc-cw.org

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Girl Scouts: Hygiene Items. Girls in grades 3 and higher, receive a hygiene kit – that is over 200 kits in Marathon County a year. Looking for more items to include with toothpaste and toothbrushes we received already. Need: floss, travel-sized shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, lip balm and makeup bags. Contact Rebecca at 1-888-747-6945 or rperkins@gsnwgl.org.

Warming Center: Donations of Granola Bars and Bottled Water. Catholic Charities Warming Center is in need of granola bars and bottles of water to give to shelter residents. Contact Tracy at 715-849-3311 or trieger@cclse.org.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

