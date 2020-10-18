No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Wausau Newman Catholic followed in overpowering Plainfield Tri-County 62-0 for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 17.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Wausau Newman Catholic and Plainfield Tri-County were both scoreless.

The number two-ranked Cardinals hosted Plainfield while celebrating senior and parent day while scoring the decisive win.

Top photo: Newman Catholic Athletics

